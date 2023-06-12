The Abbeyfield Kirkcaldy Society on Meldrum Road has secured permission to carry out the work which would create a bedroom and assisted bathroom. Internal reshuffling would also make space for a second bedroom.

The care home currently has 29 rooms classed as sheltered housing. It gives residents their own private space with carer on hand to support as needed. The society also operates a day centre for elderly local residents. The council has already approved a laundry building and access ramp previously.

Councillors formally signed off the application with the stipulation that work must commence within three years.