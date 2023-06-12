News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy care home gets go-ahead for expansion plans

A Kirkcaldy care home has got the green light from Fife Council to allow carry out expansion plans.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 07:22 BST

The Abbeyfield Kirkcaldy Society on Meldrum Road has secured permission to carry out the work which would create a bedroom and assisted bathroom. Internal reshuffling would also make space for a second bedroom.

The care home currently has 29 rooms classed as sheltered housing. It gives residents their own private space with carer on hand to support as needed. The society also operates a day centre for elderly local residents. The council has already approved a laundry building and access ramp previously.

Councillors formally signed off the application with the stipulation that work must commence within three years.

Abbeyfield Care Home, Meldrum RoadAbbeyfield Care Home, Meldrum Road
