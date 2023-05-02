News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy care home unveils expansion plan

A Kirkcaldy care home has asked Fife Council for the green light to allow an expansion and internal access ramps at its facility.

By Danyel VenReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:08 BST

The Abbeyfield Kirkcaldy Society on Meldrum Road wants permission to carry out the work which would create a bedroom and assisted bathroom. Internal reshuffling would also make space for a second bedroom.

The care home currently has 29 rooms classed as sheltered housing. It gives residents their own private space with carer on hand to support as needed. The society also operates a day centre for elderly local residents. The council has already approved a laundry building and access ramp previously.Cou ncillors will review the application and make a decision in due course.

Abbeyfield Care Home, Meldrum RoadAbbeyfield Care Home, Meldrum Road
