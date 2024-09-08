Kirkcaldy church unveils raft of improvements to increase its usage across communuity

A Kirkcaldy church has unveiled plans to add an extension and improve access.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Church, the new congregation formed by the union of Templehall and Torbain Parish Churches, has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to carry out the work at Torbain. The church, on Carron Place, was built on a sloping site in the 1960s, and needs upgraded.

In a supporting statement, submitted as part of the process, the church outlined the limitations of the building’s current set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “External entrance steps to the halls and a change of level internally adversely affects the use of the building by those with mobility issues or with baby buggies.

The changes have been outlined at Torbain Church (PIc: Fife Free Press)

“Toilet provision also does not meet current standards.The sanctuary which could potentially be a multi purpose space used throughout the week, has fixed pews with heating pipes beneath them and no adjacent accessible toilet, or baby change, as all the hall facilities are on the upper level. There is no insulation in the walls resulting in high running costs in terms of heating.

The proposal is to alter and upgrade the building to current standards to enable it to be used throughout the week by the community.”

To achieve this flexibility, Hope Church wants to form accessible entrances from the car park to the lower level, and from the footpath to the halls, with a platform lift and compliant stairs between the two levels. In the sanctuary the pews will be removed and stackable chairs provided, with a chair store, to allow for varied layouts for daily use by the community throughout the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continued: “A series of spaces will be formed within the sanctuary for small meeting spaces, storage, kitchen and toilets. This has been designed in a way that will not detract from the main space. The external walls will be insulated, with new details at the window openings and the wall head, and with the external wall finish harling as existing. Underfloor heating is proposed for the new multi purpose hall with the heating controls in the boiler room making provision for future installation of solar panels and/or air to air heat pumps.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.