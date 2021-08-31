Kirkcaldy community groups to receive vital funding from town's area committee

Link Up Gallatown, Adam Smith Global Foundation, Nourish Family Support Centre, and Fife’s new LGBT+ Hub, The Hive, will each receive up to £20,000 to continue the vital work in the community that each group provides.

The Committee agreed to contribute £20,000 of funding to Link Up Gallatown. With lockdown easing, the money will go towards shifting the group’s efforts from the pandemic response back to some of their longer-term priorities and aspirations.

Nourish is one of the groups to be awarded funding from the Kirkcaldy Area Committee.

Funding was also secured by the Adam Smith Global Foundation to be put towards an operations manager post. Subject to securing match funding from other sources, it means the social enterprise will be able to increase its capacity over the next three years.

Local charity Nourish will also be able to recruit a Family Support Worker thanks to £17,500 of funding towards the post.

The charity supports families in Fife who have children with additional support needs through their regular support groups.

Fife’s LGBT+ Hub, The Hive, will also receive £10,000 of funding towards completing work on their building.

Founded by Pink Saltire and based in Kirkcaldy, the money will allow the charity to buy café equipment, soft furnishings, recording studio equipment, exhibition material, and signage ahead of opening its doors.

Councillor Neil Crooks, committee convener, said: “Collectively these programmes can offer some fantastic support across mental and emotional wellbeing, more food security within the local community and improve the outdoor opportunities for residents.”

