Kirkcaldy developer makes second bid for housing development in Fife town

For a second time, KJJ Properties, of Kirkcaldy, has brought forward a proposal to transform the site of the former Oakley Bowling Club in Blairwood Terrace.

It proposes “a significant northern extension of the village” with 34 new affordable homes.

KJJ Properties owns most of the site and has previously sought permission to develop the land which sits between Oakley United's football ground and Oakley Industrial Estate.

The developer has lodged new plans for the site (Pic: Pixabay)

A planning statement said: “The new house types will broaden the appeal of Oakley for new residents, particularly families and people of working age and those requiring affordable homes. This development will help provide jobs and apprenticeships for local people.”

The application seeks planning permission for a total 24 houses and 10 flats with a combination of two, three and four bedrooms.

If approved, site access would come from a new mini roundabout at the junction of Blairwood Terrace (A907) and Station Road. The development would also include central open space with play equipment in addition to parking, landscaping and other infrastructure.

The site is listed for housing development within the Fife Plan. After the former bowling green was sold in 2007 it was cleared in anticipation of eventual development.

A planning statement added: “The client and design team wish to work together to establish a shared guiding vision and to achieve the best results for their village.”