Kirkcaldy High Street has most parking tickets issued in any Fife street
Traffic wardens have handed out more parking tickets in Kirkcaldy High Street than any other street in Fife, according to new figures.
A Freedom of Information request revealed that drivers picked up 1285 tickets between 2021 and 2022.
The High Street was one of three in the Lang Toun to make the top ten most ticketed streets in the region.
Parking has long been an issue in the town centre, and its pedestrianised zone has access to more vehicles than other Fife towns.
The High Street’s total was 500 ahead of the next ticket hotspot in South Street, St Andrews, where wardens issued 711, and then 532 in the university town’s North Street.
Whytescauseway in Kirkcaldy generated some 228 tickets, and Hunter Street 170 - taking the town centre total to over 1600.
Dunfermline’s most ticketed street was Douglas Street with 367, while the High Street generated just 250 - one fifth of Kirkcaldy’s total.