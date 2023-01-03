A Freedom of Information request revealed that drivers picked up 1285 tickets between 2021 and 2022.

The High Street was one of three in the Lang Toun to make the top ten most ticketed streets in the region.

Parking has long been an issue in the town centre, and its pedestrianised zone has access to more vehicles than other Fife towns.

Parking ticket

The High Street’s total was 500 ahead of the next ticket hotspot in South Street, St Andrews, where wardens issued 711, and then 532 in the university town’s North Street.

Whytescauseway in Kirkcaldy generated some 228 tickets, and Hunter Street 170 - taking the town centre total to over 1600.

