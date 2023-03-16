Kirkcaldy hotel keeps temporary beer garden opened in pandemic for five years
A hotel in Kirkcaldy has got the go-ahead to keep its outdoor space which became a beer garden during lockdown.
The Windsor Hotel, Victoria Road, secured permission to run it for a further five years.
It was one of a number of hospitality venues which took up the chance to move their business outdoors during the pandemic.
Councillors on the west and central planning committee approved an application from owner, Asif Hussain. A total of 11 letters of objection, and 27 in support were received.
Planning said: “Whilst the proposed development does not offer the most attractive solution and would not be considered an acceptable permanent structure, given that the structure would only be in situ for a period of five years … any impact on the appearance of the surrounding area would be temporary. With the need to support the viability of existing businesses, it is considered acceptable in this regard.”