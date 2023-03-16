Kirkcaldy hotel keeps temporary beer garden opened in pandemic for five years

It was one of a number of hospitality venues which took up the chance to move their business outdoors during the pandemic.

Planning said: “Whilst the proposed development does not offer the most attractive solution and would not be considered an acceptable permanent structure, given that the structure would only be in situ for a period of five years … any impact on the appearance of the surrounding area would be temporary. With the need to support the viability of existing businesses, it is considered acceptable in this regard.”