Kirkcaldy lawyer looks to relocate – up the same street
Solicitors Digby Brown is negotiating a lease to move into the former Skills Development Scotland office at 43-45 Whytescauseway, on the corner of Park Place.
It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to carry out external alterations to the shop front.
Digby Brown is currently based at 23 Whytescauseway, and in documents submitted as part of the planning application, it said planned to move further up the street into the office which has sat empty since 2024. Before that it was a hairdressing salon.
Staff at a careers service in Kirkcaldy are moving out of their town centre office to work out of two community hubs.
Staff from Skills Development Scotland, which delivers the national career service, moved out after more than 14 years to be based out of Templehall Community Centre in Beauly Place and the new Independent Living Advice Hub on the High Street.
A covering letter from Digby Brown said planning permission for a change of use was not required, but council consent was needed for the alterations because the office sits within the Abbotshall and central Kirkcaldy conservation area.
It added: “The proposal would not significantly alter the amenities of neighbouring properties or the surrounding area. There is no intrusive lighting and the proposed alterations are not excessively large, neither individually nor cumulatively.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.
