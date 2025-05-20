Kirkcaldy multi-storey car park to close for structural inspection

Kirkcaldy’s multi-storey car park will be closed next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are being advised that the Esplanade multi-storey will be closed from Sunday, May 25 to allow for a detailed structural survey and inspection to be carried out.

The temporary closure comes after Fife Council recently submitted a prior notice for demolition of the Esplanade and Thistle Street car parks – one of the first steps in the planning process – and councillors will discuss how to fund the work at a Cabinet meeting later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for roads and transportation, said: “We know from previous studies that this car park is not well used however, we understand this may cause inconvenience for some and appreciate your understanding as we carry this work out.

The Esplanade multistorey car park in Kirkcaldy will be closed from Sunday, May 25 to allow a structural survey to be completed. (Pic: Fife Council)

"Alternative parking options are available nearby – please check signage or visit www.fife.gov.uk/parking. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Fife Council is looking to demolish the two car parks – dubbed the ‘ugly sisters’ of the Kirkcaldy Esplanade – after all attempts to market the car parks failed to generate any serious interest among developers. It is hoped that by taking them down and clearing the site it will finally open up its potential and bring real benefit to the Lang Toun.