Kirkcaldy parking: councillors to decide on keeping discount season tickets
The continuation of reduced price parking in Kirkcaldy will be up for debate at next week’s local area committee meeting.
Council officers have recommended that the programme be extended, and have said the initiative needs an estimated £15,000 to continue through March 2024.
“The reduced-price season tickets are already in place supported by the devolved parking budget allocation for Kirkcaldy Area,” a report from the head of roads and transportation services said.
In 2022/23, there were 180 reduced price season tickets sold to 55 different drivers in Kirkcaldy.
The annual cost to maintain reduced price tickets is estimated at £15,000 and can be “met within the budget allocated,” according to officers.
“The budget allocation for devolved parking initiatives for Kirkcaldy Area (2023/24) is £28,000. This could support reduced price season tickets and the maintenance of a permanent traffic control barrier in the High Street,” the document explained.
“The remaining £9,000 would be available to allow development and consideration of further parking initiatives by Kirkcaldy Area Committee in 2023/24, with support from officers from roads and transportation services.”
The committee has supported parking related initiatives over many years to support town centre activity - including a six month £2 all-day parking trial at the now closed Thistle Street multi-storey car park last year.
Another initiative includes the development and implementation of a permanent traffic control barrier at the west end of the High Street to improve pedestrian safety. This will be installed in the current financial year.
Reduced-price season tickets are already in place, and officers have asked to continue their operation until next March.
The standard, full price for a quarterly season parking pass is £130 compared to the reduced ticket at £60. They are only available for use in selected long stay car parks and cannot be used in short stay car parks.
Councillors will discuss the proposals next Thursday.