The company - the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator with over 900 sites - wants to remove the car wash and plant room and create the new facilities which would include an EV charging zone.

It is looking to roll-out an extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing and new service stations across the UK to diversity its existing offer, with the aspiration to make it as easy to charge your vehicle as re-fuelling with petrol or diesel. The aspiration of Motor Fuel Group is to provide access to convenient and affordable charging, regardless of where the driver lives.Councillors will consider the application in due course.