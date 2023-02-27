Wetherspoons, which operates the Robert Nairn pub in Kirk Wynd, has applied to Fife Council for the change of use.

During lockdown, the pub got permission to put seating outdoors close to its main entrance. It was one of a number of licensed premises which moved trade outdoors.

Now, it is seeking permission for a change of use for the pavement area outside the former TSB bank.

Robert Nairn pub, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy