Kirkcaldy pub bids to change pavement to seating area for customers

A Kirkcaldy pub wants to create an outside seating area on a pavement.

By Allan Crow
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 7:23am

Wetherspoons, which operates the Robert Nairn pub in Kirk Wynd, has applied to Fife Council for the change of use.

During lockdown, the pub got permission to put seating outdoors close to its main entrance. It was one of a number of licensed premises which moved trade outdoors.

Now, it is seeking permission for a change of use for the pavement area outside the former TSB bank.

Robert Nairn pub, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy
Councillors will consider the application in due course.

