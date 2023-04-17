Kirkcaldy pub fails in bid to change pavement to seating area for customers
A Kirkcaldy pub has failed in a bid to create an outside seating area on a pavement.
Wetherspoons, which operates the Robert Nairn pub in Kirk Wynd, had applied to Fife Council for the change of use.
During lockdown, the pub got permission to put seating outdoors close to its main entrance. It was one of a number of licensed premises which moved trade outdoors.
It wanted permission, partly in retrospect, for a change of use for the pavement area outside the former TSB bank, but its application was refused.
Council officers ruled against it, stating: “In the interests of pedestrian and road safety; the position and siting of the outside seating area with barriers results in the public footpath being too narrow to the detriment of pedestrian and road safety.
"The development is therefore unacceptable.”