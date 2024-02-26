Kirkcaldy retirement home unveils major refurbishment plans to improve qualify of living for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cairn Housing Association wants to carry out a host of renovations to its Aitkin Court facility which overlooks the waterfront, including replacing all windows and doors, more storage space for scooters, and to increase its existing extension. The Edinburgh based company which runs the home says some of its original fixtures and fittings are in need of an upgrade, and it has submitted detailed plans to Fife Council for approval.

The home, which offers independent living for those predominantly over 50, was opened around 1990. It currently has 48 residents, and wants to make better use of its space.

The plans include improving the common room to capitalise on its commanding views of the Firth of Forth. The owners said: “This will undoubtedly make a large difference to the quality of life of those using the space.”

Cairn also wants to replace all windows and doors and create a “modest extension that integrates well with the existing building, modernising the existing elevations whilst not overtly ‘standing out’ from the street edge.”

A planning statement said: “With the court being located in close proximity to the seafront, the primary elevation in particular is highly exposed to the elements and received a high degree of wind and rain. Whilst the existing windows have been well maintained they are original units and as such fall well short of contemporary standards.

“An area that the residents also wished to incorporate was that of security and ease of mobility. With the existing doors being largely original, they offer little in the way of thermal insulation and contemporary security. A number of these doors are also heavy and in cases stiff in operation.

“Our proposals seek to replace all external doors at the court, including private residence doors. The aim is to offer enhanced mobility/circulation and a significant improvement in thermal performance.”