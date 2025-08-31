Kirkcaldy shop gets go-ahead for expansion plans
The Premier Shop in Forres Drives can proceed with its plans to add a single storey extension to the side and rear of its current premises. An application by operator, Gurvinder Johal, for full planning permission was approved this week by Fife Council. The work will be carried out to the rear, replacing the current fenced courtyard with a new single-story extension.
The extension will house a large storage area to accommodate the shop’s operational needs, along with a relocated staff room, accessible WC, a meeting room, general manager’s office and an office for the owner. The vacated space within the existing building will be repurposed to create a dedicated cold drinks room and a kitchen that will adjoin a new deli counter on the shop floor.
The building currently spans two floors - a ground floor level which consists of shop floor, staff office, storage room and staff WC, and a first floor loft that is accessed via a hatch which is used for storage.