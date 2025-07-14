Kirkcaldy shop unveils expansion plans

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Jul 2025, 08:39 BST
A Kirkcaldy shop has unveiled plans to expand.

The Premier Shop in Forres Drives wants to add a single storey extension to the side and rear of its current premises. An application for full planning permission has been submitted by operator, Gurvinder Johal, to Fife Council.

The work would be carried out to the rear, replacing the current fenced courtyard with a new single-story extension.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, the extension will house a large storage area to accommodate the shop’s operational needs, along with a relocated staff room, accessible WC, a meeting room, general manager’s office and an office for the owner.

The shop in Forres Drive (Pic: RKA via Fife Council planning papers)placeholder image
The shop in Forres Drive (Pic: RKA via Fife Council planning papers)

The vacated space within the existing building will be repurposed to create a dedicated cold drinks room and a kitchen that will adjoin a new deli counter on the shop floor.

The building currently spans two floors - a ground floor level which consists of shop floor, staff office, storage room and staff WC, and a first floor loft that is accessed via a hatch which is used for storage.

Councillors will consider the application in due course,

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife CouncilCouncillors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice