Kirkcaldy taxi operators so close to 100% pass rate in annual inspections

Just two taxis in Kirkcaldy failed routine inspections in July and August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 113 vehicles operating in the town secured a first time pass – a total of 98 per cent – with the unsuccessful two passing on re-test.

Billy Ferguson, Fife Council’s fleet operations service manager, was pleased with the progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The percentage pass rate in 2024 was 97 per cent,” he said. “The operators should be congratulated for their first-class efforts in continuing to maintain their cars to a very high standard.”

The test results were given to councillors this week

Tay Bridgehead councillor Jonny Tepp queried why the results were better than those in the North East Fife area earlier in the year: “Are vehicles younger or is there some other explanation?” he said.

Mr Ferguson said there was no obvious reason.

“The vehicles are all about the same age but maybe operators monitor them a bit better,” he said.

Howe of Fife and Tay Coast councillor Donald Lothian suggested: “In one respect, we are not really comparing like with like. North East Fife is bigger than all the six areas put together so taxi operators are living in smaller places with no garages nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is no excuse but not really like for like. In the last couple of years, it has been increasingly difficult to get a car into a local garage. It is becoming quite difficult to get repairs done on occasions.”

Committee convener, councillor Tom Adams, was pleased to see improvement.

“Obviously we would like 100 per cent but it is better than last year.”