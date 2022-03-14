Kirkcaldy: Three planning applications unveiled for businesses across town centre

A Dundee-based business wants permission to change a former barber’s shop into an estate agent in Whytescauseway.

The application has been lodged by Asset Managers Scotland.

Plans have also been submitted to change an office at 29 Townsend Place to a flat - it has been submitted by Sean Conroy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock pic of signage for Merchants House Kirkcaldy

And the Esso garage at Wemyssfield wants to add a stand alone jet car wash bay to its forecourt.

It would be positioned adjacent to the existing car wash.

The application has been submitted by the St Albans based, Motor Fuel Group.

They will be considered in due course by officers and councillors.