Kirkcaldy: Three planning applications unveiled for businesses across town centre
Three planning applications relating to Kirkcaldy town centre have been lodged with Fife Council.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:23 pm
A Dundee-based business wants permission to change a former barber’s shop into an estate agent in Whytescauseway.
The application has been lodged by Asset Managers Scotland.
Plans have also been submitted to change an office at 29 Townsend Place to a flat - it has been submitted by Sean Conroy.
And the Esso garage at Wemyssfield wants to add a stand alone jet car wash bay to its forecourt.
It would be positioned adjacent to the existing car wash.
The application has been submitted by the St Albans based, Motor Fuel Group.
They will be considered in due course by officers and councillors.
