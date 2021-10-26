A planning application has been submitted for a change of use to turn a former office at 24 Hill Street into five flats.

It has been lodged by Falkirk based Redan Property Investments.

The office has been empty since March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former office in Hill street could become flats

A supporting statement lodged with the application said it was not fit for modern day office requirements and did not have a level access.

There was also low market demand for rental offices with so many people now working from home.

Redan also noted there was demand for affordable rented accommodation in the heart of the High Street area.

The building was previously used as residential accommodation and the developer said it is keen to refurbish and convert the building “that best suits the needs of the local community.”Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.