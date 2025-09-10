Kirkcaldy’s Art Deco 1938 fire station in line for revamp

Kirkcaldy’s Art Deco styled fire station is set to get a revamp after a planning application was given the go-ahead.

Proposals for external alterations to the 1930s B-Listed building on Dunnikier Road will see replacement windows and railings as well as re-rendering.

A planning statement explained: “It is proposed to extensively renew the external finishes including removing the existing cement render, repairing existing brickwork and stonework as necessary and re-rendering the building with a silicone render of matching colour.”

A total of 69 single glazed windows will be replaced with double glazed ones while existing railings with decorative featuring will be replaced with matching galvanised steel railings with replica detailing.

Kirkcaldy Fire Station is to get an upgrade (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A new single ply roof membrane will be installed with replacement leadwork put in place where required with further minor repair and maintenance works also proposed throughout where required.

Purpose built in 1938 in the Art Deco style, the station is one of few surviving examples of its kind.

It was one of several Art Deco buildings built in this style and structure with Kirkcaldy Ice Rink being another of note built the same year

Planners said a “comprehensive package” of photographic evidence and documentation had been provided to illustrate the extent of deterioration affecting the building’s historic fabric.

Their report added: “It is acknowledged that the structure is in a state of disrepair, and that significant maintenance and remedial works are urgently required to arrest further decline and safeguard its long-term integrity.

“The proposed programme of replacement, renewal, and repair works has been carefully considered and is deemed appropriate in scope and execution.

“These interventions are designed to respect the building’s original character, with materials and finishes selected to match existing elements wherever possible, and suitable alternatives proposed where necessary.

“The works are welcomed as a proactive and sensitive response to the building’s current condition, and they represent a vital investment in the preservation of this rare and architecturally distinctive 1930s Art Deco fire station.

“By addressing both structural and aesthetic concerns, the proposal will protect and enhance the character of this unique modern listed building.”