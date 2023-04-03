The Dean Park Hotel has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to expand its Duke’s Lounge.

It's the latest move by owners, Colin and Margaret Smart, since launching a major transformation after taking over the long-established hotel in 2019 with plans to create a state of the art spa.

The extension will be “tucked into an already available space,” according to developers.

Dean Park Hotel (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The single storey extension would sit atop part of the existing outdoor terrace used for outdoor gatherings.

A planning statement said: “The terrace which exists will be reduced in size as a result of the proposals which create an extended space for the Duke’s Lounge which in turn will provide a private overspill area for the Kensington suite for events, weddings and parties.

“The space will be multi-purpose and for weddings, as an example ,will allow guests to vacate the suite areas whilst the room is set up following a wedding dinner or lunch event.”

The Duke’s Lounge offers a more casual eating and drinking experience than the formal dining space at the Grande Room restaurant.

The most recent application is on top of other phased redevelopment. The three storey south wing redevelopment programme is nearly complete, and the development to the rear - including a new spa and wellness building - is currently in progress.

Developers said they will also seek to extend the Grande Restaurant in future phases of redevelopment.

