News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
58 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Kirkcaldy's Dean Park Hotel unveils new expansion plan

Kirkcaldy’s only four-star hotel has outlined plans for further expansion.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:15 BST

The Dean Park Hotel has lodged a planning application with Fife Council to expand its Duke’s Lounge.

It's the latest move by owners, Colin and Margaret Smart, since launching a major transformation after taking over the long-established hotel in 2019 with plans to create a state of the art spa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The extension will be “tucked into an already available space,” according to developers.

Dean Park Hotel (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Dean Park Hotel (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Dean Park Hotel (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Most Popular

The single storey extension would sit atop part of the existing outdoor terrace used for outdoor gatherings.

A planning statement said: “The terrace which exists will be reduced in size as a result of the proposals which create an extended space for the Duke’s Lounge which in turn will provide a private overspill area for the Kensington suite for events, weddings and parties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The space will be multi-purpose and for weddings, as an example ,will allow guests to vacate the suite areas whilst the room is set up following a wedding dinner or lunch event.”

The Duke’s Lounge offers a more casual eating and drinking experience than the formal dining space at the Grande Room restaurant.

The most recent application is on top of other phased redevelopment. The three storey south wing redevelopment programme is nearly complete, and the development to the rear - including a new spa and wellness building - is currently in progress.

Developers said they will also seek to extend the Grande Restaurant in future phases of redevelopment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

KirkcaldyFife Council