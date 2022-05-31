Kirkcaldy’s ‘one stop shop’ for autism support welcomes visit from politicians

Scottish Autism briefed Alexander Stewart MSP and Councillor Kathleen Leslie on its work in the Kingdom.

The charity is based at New Volunteer House, and its one stop shop supports hundreds of Fifers every year on a range of issues including emotional support and helping to understand an autism diagnosis.

Cllr and Mr Stewart visit the Scottish Autism base in Kirkcaldy

Joanna Panese, Scottish Autism's practice and community development lead, said: “It was an opportunity to raise awareness of the Fife One Stop Shop and the support we provide autistic people and their families.”

Councillor Leslie said: “Stigma around autism is thankfully, not as prevalent today as in the past, but better awareness within the wider community and in business is needed so that anyone with ASD does not face barriers and exclusion from employment and civic participation.