Landlord bids for two houses of multiple occupation in Kirkcaldy street

Plans to convert properties in Kirkcaldy into houses of multiple occupation have been lodged with Fife Council.

King Enterprises is seeking retrospective approval for the move at 173 Dunnikier Road for a six-bedroom development, and 67 Dunnikier Road for a seven-bedroom use.

A planning statement lodged with the former, said: “The applicant would like to seek permission to convert the existing four bedroom dwelling into a six bedroom HMO. The bedrooms will be a mix between single and double rooms each fitted with their own en-suite showers.

“The applicant has multiple other successful HMO properties throughout Fife and is looking to occupy the rooms with NHS staff located in close proximity of the property. The applicant is looking to fully refurbish the property internally including upgrading the existing windows and doors with new doubled glazed windows and doors to ‘secure by design’ standards.