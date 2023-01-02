Dundee-based Greytstone Estates Ltd has lodged a planning application for a change of us to create 49 homes at Craigtoun House.

It bought the building in 2021 and said the proposed development would “provide a new beginning that will secure the nationally important heritage asset for future generations.”

The former maternity hospital, which dates back to 1903, has lain empty for many years and is now deterioriating.

The proposed development at Craigtoun House, St Andrews

The previous owners had successfully obtained permission for a residential redevelopment in July 2007, but the site and buildings have remained vacant due to the economic uncertainty of recent years which has prevented any development works taking place.

Greystone wants to turn the house into 27 flats and build 16 flats and six houses in the grounds which will require the demolition of some existing buildings.

They would include units from studios to three bedrooms flats, apartments and duplexes.

The existing grand stair will also be reinstated and from “a significant central feature” to the development.

The Grand Stair will be retained as part of a major feature of the redevelopment at Craigtoun House

A supporting statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “The principles of the current proposals remain the same as the approved planning permission from 2007; a conversion of the existing building into a series of apartments, parking for all residents within discrete car parks to the East and West of the existing building and lastly the retention of the South Garden as an open grassed area for the residents to enjoy.

“The principal move of the proposed scheme has been to create a new setting for the existing Craigtoun building - a setting enhanced by a new landscape and new supporting buildings.

“The previous ancillary buildings to the east of the site had been the result of sporadic, piecemeal development over the last 100 years or so, providing a melee of developed and altered buildings that bore no architectural reference to the existing building nor make any attempt to deal with the overall setting of the Craigtoun building and the landscaped spaces between them.

“The few remaining ancillary buildings are removed, and the east site provided with a new ‘formal’ crescent building and townhouses.”It added: “The proposed landscape scheme aims to enhance the feeling and perception of still being in the country and on the rural edge of a historic place, in much the same way as Craigtoun House intended.”

How the development at Craigtoun could look

The historic building was formerly known as Mount Melville House, and rebuilt for the Younger family of brewery fame.

It was bought by Fife County Council in 1947 and its name changed to Craigtoun, and the grounds established as a country park which continues in use to this day.

The mansion was a hospital until 1992 when it was sold, together with 330 acres of parkland to the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews who developed the Dukes Golf Course in the west park.