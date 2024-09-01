Landmark former Fife hotel submits new plan to create residential accommodation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to turn a landmark former hotel into residential accommodation have been tweaked.

The Woodside Hotel in Aberdour closed its doors last year and owner John McTaggart got the go-ahead from Fife Council to turn it into three flats and two dwellings. Now, he has submitted an updated plan for The Dairy,which forms part of the building, to turn it into two flats.

It sits adjacent to the Woodside, and the changes are described as “minor” to the overall plan.

A supporting statement, lodged as part of the new application, said: “The applicant seeks to amend the original consent to improve its financial viability and to allow the site to actually be developed in line with the proposals and retain and repurpose a much-loved historic building within the village.

“The changes seek to build on that principle with a sensible and restrained approach to the revised scheme. It is a sensible and realistic amendment that should be supported by Fife Council.” The plan will rationalise the layouts at both ground and first floor and make better use of the available space, and reduce the amount of demolition and disruption to the original building.

The statement added: “A similar approach has been taken to the rear of Flat 01 of the central Woodside building and areas of the existing structure have been further retained to minimise unnecessary demolition and reuse as much of the building fabric as possible.” Parking has been amended slightly to accommodate the increased numbers required. Councillors will consider the application in due course.