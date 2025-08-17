Latest plans for former Madras College site unveiled by developer

Plans for a new gym have been unveiled in the latest stage of the redevelopment of the former Madras College site in St Andrews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow based Scotsman Developments is seeking planning permission from Fife Council for a part change of use at the Kilrymont Road site.

It comes just several months after plans for 703 more student beds were given the green light amid concerns from local councillors. A total of 400 rooms for students have already been completed or under way on the former school site and some residents and councillors feared this third phase of the development could overwhelm the residential area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotsman Developments now wants to create the gym to bring the final portion of the main college building back into use.

The development at the site of the former Madras College (Pic: Submitted)

It is earmarked for the single storey wing of technical/ practical classrooms to the north-west of the existing building. A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said the gym ”will provide additional amenity to both students on site as well as the wider public.”

It added: “The gym will provide a range of positive offers to the residents at Kilrymont and the wider local community through offering class based fitness, wellness, coaching and exercise.”

The work would see a number of internal walls removed to form a larger open plan space for the main gym. Two existing classrooms will be retained in their original form and reused as individual studios. Several small toilets, showers and support spaces are also proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “The proposed use works well with the existing accommodation on site, located adjacent to other communal facilities with the building. Reusing existing classrooms as studios allows the original form and scale of the rooms to be retained. Retention and repair of the existing glazing and opening up the central space will allow enhanced views through the wing and up into the existing feature curved roofs.”

The application said the gym use expands the mixed use principle at Kilrymont “which offers enhanced integration between residents and the local community.”

The statement added: “ Further, the proposals make a very appropriate use of part of this listed building - effectively completing the main teaching / technical block repurposing and redevelopment.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.

> To find out about public notices from your area, visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk/