A leading golf club in St Andrews is planning build a new staff building on its estate.

Kingsbarns Golf Links already has an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse, a halfway house, caddie areas and more, but now it wants to add a new staff welfare facility to the mix.

The St Andrew’s company has lodged a planning application with Fife Council for planning permission to build a single storey, metal clad building for golf course staff to use. It would provide a break and training room; a locker room; male, female and unisex toilets; lobby and storeroom areas; and some limited kitchen facilities such as a sink and countertop.

“The proposal is to provide a single storey, metal clad building behind the existing rangemaster facility for staff to use for welfare amenities,” a planning statement said. “The current area is vacant and houses some containers which are being used for storage, these will be relocated.”

Kingsbarns Golf COurse (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

The 220-acre site is situated within the Cambo Estate along the shoreline near St Andrews.

According to planning papers, the golf course opened in 2000 and has since been rated as “one of the best courses in Scotland” attracting golfers from across the globe.

The whole site consists of an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, meet and greet facilities, a halfway house, maintenance facilities, a rangemaster facility and caddie area. If the current plans are approved, that list would expand to include “staff welfare facilities”.

Councillors will consider the request and make a decision in due course.