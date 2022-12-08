Retailers were badly hit by the incidents which saw Poundstretcher completely gutted on November 8, and then the upper floor of a former jewellers’ shop just yards away go up in flames barely three weeks later, causing further disruption in the town centre.

Taking questions at today’s full Fife Council meeting, Councillor David Ross, leader, paid tribute to the work done by officers with the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “They pulled out all the stops, and made sure businesses could get access when the street was shut off.

The charred shell of Poundstretcher in Leven High Street

“We will be doing all we can to facilitate getting back to normality although we recognise there are ownership issues outwith our control.”

The charred shell of the Poundstretcher store is set to imminently demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad