News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leven High Street fires: council leader’s praise for officers who helped traders

Council officers have ben praised for their part in helping Leven High Street businesses after two devastating fires caused significant disruption.

By Allan Crow
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 11:00am

Retailers were badly hit by the incidents which saw Poundstretcher completely gutted on November 8, and then the upper floor of a former jewellers’ shop just yards away go up in flames barely three weeks later, causing further disruption in the town centre.

Taking questions at today’s full Fife Council meeting, Councillor David Ross, leader, paid tribute to the work done by officers with the emergency services.

Hide Ad

He said: “They pulled out all the stops, and made sure businesses could get access when the street was shut off.

The charred shell of Poundstretcher in Leven High Street
Most Popular

“We will be doing all we can to facilitate getting back to normality although we recognise there are ownership issues outwith our control.”

The charred shell of the Poundstretcher store is set to imminently demolished.

Hide Ad

Police have charged three youngsters in connection with the November 25 fire above the former Masterton’s jewellers shop.

David RossRetailersFife CouncilPolice