Leven putting green re-opens for first time in 30 years after facility given make-over

Leven putting green is awaiting its first visitors in almost three decades.

The flags and pockets are in the ground, a new fence is awaiting its last coat of paint, and the putting green shack features a new selfie wall. Full details on opening times and up to date information from Leven Putting Green’s page on Facebook.

Over the past four weeks, members of Levenmouth Tourism Association (LTA) have been working hard to reopen the nostalgic green on the Promenade.

Situated across from Leven Links Golf Course, it used to be a popular pastime for local families and children until it was closed sometime in the late 1980s or early 90s, and it remained vacant ever since - until now.

Rebecca Moncrieff, treasurer, and Douglas Couper Fleming, secretary of Levenmouth Tourism Association at Leven putting green's custom selfie wall. (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

“It was something that was definitely in the local community’s thought,” Michael Morris, LTA chairperson said. “It was an unused space that was getting left until the tourism association decided to take the lead and bring it back and get the putting green put back into place.”

Until recently, Leven Links course manager Craig Berry said the green looked like a “mess” and had been sitting unused for years.

“It was basically a rough area that just needed to be regenerated,” he said. “As a local lad, I used to play on this when I was young, so to be able to play a part in bringing it back is quite incredible and it’s good for the community.”

Rebecca Moncrieff, Levenmouth Tourism Association treasurer and project organiser said the green was historically popular with children, families and locals.

Rebecca Moncrieff (Levenmouth Tourism Association treasurer), Douglas Couper Fleming (secretary), Craig Berry (Leven Links course manager) and Michael Morris (Levenmouth Tourism Association chairperson) at the launch of Leven Putting Green (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)

“A lot of people have really nice memories of coming down here, putting, then going to the ice-cream van and along to the amusement arcade,” she said.

“It was a really great fun family day for generations. It’s really nice to see the putting coming back to the area. Even today, we’re seeing kids enjoying putting and people walking past and smiling.”

Despite its former popularity, the site has been vacant since sometime in the early 90s. However, Ms Moncrieff said there has long been an appetite in the community to see it regenerated.

Although the LTA has led the way on this project, organisers say it’s been a real collaborative, community effort to get it over the finish line.

The project raised more than £1600 through crowdfunding, and a number of local businesses donated materials.

The Shed at Bayview created benches to go alongside the green; MGM Timber donated the timber used to construct a fence around the green;, and Jenna May’s in Leven have also donated paint for the putting green hut.

“Offering an additional attraction to Leven’s beachfront, the putting green will be open daily from Saturday, August 3, with players able to enjoy the revamped course for only £2 each,” a press release from Fife Council stated. “This affordable pricing has been made possible by a subsidy from Fife Council, and income generated will go towards new community tourism projects.”

