Leven Rail Link: bid to make access track permanent for maintenance workers
Network Rail has submitted an application to Fife Council to keep the land to the west Of the River Ore And south west Of Middle Park Plantation ahead of the first passenger trains rolling in June as the £116m project reaches its completion.
Network Rail has used the land as an access point to enable maintenance of the track and railway infrastructure. A compound/laydown area was also formed, which has since been fully restored.
It now proposes to retain the track permanently in order to serve the Pedestrian Access Point (PAP) for maintenance workers and a GSM-R mast at this location. This will entail reducing the width of the track from 10metres to six metres and restoring the verges using material scraped to the side during construction. Councillors will consider the application in due course.