Leven rail link: councillors rubber-stamp key plans for Cameron Bridge station

Network Rail Scotland previously asked the council to approve the “change of use of land to operational railway and the construction of railway station car parking, passenger facility, formation of access and associated infrastructure.".

The plans were given the go-ahead by officers, and work can now carry on whenever Network Rail Scotland is ready.

Cameron Bridge is one of two new stations planned as part of the new £116m rail line.

The rail link comes into operation next year

The rail link project will reconnect the area to the rail network, and there will be two new stations at Cameron Bridge and at Leven as part of the work. The opening of the line is expected as early as spring 2024.

Network Rail said the Cameron Bridge station represents a key piece of new sustainable transport infrastructure.

“It will deliver a significant opportunity for journeys to be by public transport from Cameron Bridge/Windygates/Methilhill and opportunities for residents of East Neuk to travel west into Fife and Edinburgh by train,” a design statement said.

“The station will support the local communities and their economies and will create the potential for new job opportunities.”

Design has been inspired by the station locations near to the coast, with beach pebbles being an inspiration for the shape and form of the pavilion structures, according to Network Rail.

The Cameron Bridge station will have an accessible bridge between platforms to provide a “sense of destination and presence.”

The pavilion will include bike storage as well as ticket machines and a waiting room.

“The station will sit beside the river providing a natural setting and attractive views. Connections across the river to the south that are planned to be provided before the station opens to the public will provide connection to the communities beyond,” the design statement continued.

Additional waiting shelters will be provided on each platform for passengers.

Network Rail Scotland has proposed siting a bus stop within the station car park to avoid safety concerns raised during consultations.

It was previously suggested that the Stagecoach X27 route add a stop along the A915. However, concerns were raised about pedestrian and traffic safety.

“There is the potential for pedestrians to attempt to cross the road at the bus stop location, particularly if they are late for a train, increasing the risk of conflict with a vehicle and high potential for a fatal accident,” a transport statement on behalf of the Levenmouth Integrator said.

“There are more positive reasons for buses to utilise a bus stop within the car park than to stop on the A915. It is recommended that Stagecoach are advised to utilise the bus stop within the proposed Cameron Bridge Station or the X27 route operates as it does currently with no stops on the A915 in the vicinity of the proposed Cameron Bridge Station.”