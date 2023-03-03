Residents and politicians alike have been celebrating the landmark moment. Ward representatives say it is the start of a bright future for the region.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we’re getting the rail link back to Leven,” said Fife Council SNP opposition leader David Alexander.

“It’s the best thing to happen in Levenmouth in the years I’ve been a councillor. It’s going to make a massive difference. People are very excited about it.”

Breaking new ground at Leven station

Leven will be one of two new stations built on the route, alongside Cameron Bridge, as part of the £116m Scottish Government funded Levenmouth Rail Link project.

The opening of the line is expected as early as spring 2024.

According to Cllr. Alexander, the Scottish Government committed £5m for local improvements when the Levenmouth Rail project was approved. Fife Council also invested £5m.

"There’s £10m investment still to come as well," he said. "From the day the first trains arrive, Levenmouth is going to look very different."

Cllr Alexander said he can still remember waiting at the old Leven train station as a young man. He painted a picture of tourism and prosperity that is once again on the horizon.

Labour representative Cllr Colin Davidson said people are ecstatic about this amazing opportunity.

“It’s a huge development for the future, especially for young people,” he said. “There’s going to be people coming from places like Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and other places coming to Leven for the day to enjoy the beautiful beaches. It’s a magnificent opportunity for tourism but also for industry and for people to move into the area and settle,” he said.

He believes over 60s will take advantage of Fife Council's subsidised train tickets as well. Overall, he said it will bring new life to the area.

“If you look at the tourism figures from the early 1960s compared to what they are now, the figures have dropped dramatically. A lot of people came to Leven for their holidays so it had a huge impact on us,” he said.