Leven rail link: overhead line mast planned for woodland

Overhead line equipment could be installed in woodland as part of a major Fife rail project.

By Allan Crow
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 7:43am

Network Rail has applied to Fife Council for permission to change the use of land at Cameron Bridge Distillery, Cameron Bridge, Standing Stane Road in Windygates as it progresses the re-opening of the Methil branch line from Thornton.

The multi-million £ project is well underway with new stations being created in Leven to bring the town back into the rail network for the first time in decades.

Network Rail’s new application relates to land not in its ownership.

The proposed site of the overhead line mast
In a supporting statement, it said: “Most overhead line equipment masts are being installed under permitted development rights. In this case it is proposed to install a mast to the east of railway bridge on land at Cameron Bridge Distillery which is outwith the ownership of Network Rail.”Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.

