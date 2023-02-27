Network Rail has applied to Fife Council for permission to change the use of land at Cameron Bridge Distillery, Cameron Bridge, Standing Stane Road in Windygates as it progresses the re-opening of the Methil branch line from Thornton.

The multi-million £ project is well underway with new stations being created in Leven to bring the town back into the rail network for the first time in decades.

Network Rail’s new application relates to land not in its ownership.

The proposed site of the overhead line mast