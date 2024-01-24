Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Levenmouth area committee has agreed to purchase them on behalf of the Fife Heritage Railway (FHR) charity which has big plans for the site. Councillors unanimously agreed to purchase the units for £80,000 at a meeting on Wednesday. Although the purchase comes with “some risks” councillors believed “the opportunity was too good to miss.”

“While it’s still early days, it’s clear the gains for a range of projects in the Levenmouth area could be significant,” committee convener Colin Davidson (Labour for Leven, Kennoway and Largo) said. “The Kirkland Yard site has huge potential and we’re keen to make sure these units are kept in productive use long after Network Rail has finished its work on reinstating the rail link.”

The units were initially constructed for Network Rail staff and subcontractors working on the rail link, which is due to be fully operational later this year. They sit on land owned by FHR, and it has ambitious plans to turn them into a new community hub.

The units will be surplus once work is completed on the Leven Rail link (Pic: Network Rail)

“We believe what we’ve got with the Network Rail units is an on site ready existing facility that can meet the aspirations of FHR,” said David Paterson, the council’s Community Manager for Levenmouth.“W hat we’ve got is something on site we can develop from day one.”

The hub will include a café, meeting spaces, information, training, toilets, and other facilities. It’s anticipated that the units will also benefit the Leven Programme, which is looking to develop its River Park project.

“The site could be a physical gateway for the community and visitors to engage with the park, its cultural and natural heritage, while it could also house the likes of a café, meeting spaces, information, training, toilets, and other facilities,” a press release from the committee said.

“Mountfleurie has doubled in size and the community centre burnt down and has never been replaced,” said Cllr Davidson. “Having facilities in the heart of a community doubled in size is worth considering.”

Councillor Eugene Clarke (Lib-Dem for Leven, Kennoway and Largo) added: “This is a really good opportunity to use the entrepreneurial spirit of this committee. There are risks but I think we can mitigate these if we take the right steps.”

Councillor David Alexander (SNP for Leven, Kennoway and Largo) agreed: "What we can’t do is leave these units empty for any length of time. We have to move very very quickly on this.”

The keys will be handed over to the charity when the rail link is up and running later this year, and the units will be guarded 24/7 by CCTV and security fencing from day one.

“It will not be left empty,” an FHR spokesperson said. “The minute we get the keys we’ll be there. We’re going to move our ticket office and office and cafe up there.”