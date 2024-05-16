Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular skatepark in Leven is set for a complete overhaul thanks to £150,000 of funding from councillors.

The cash from Levenmouth area committee will enable Leven Skatepark to be completely renovated and replaced - hopefully within this financial year.

“It’s a great asset,” Councillor John O’Brien (SNP for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages) said. “It’ll attract young people and take them away from the promenade and bus garage where there’s anti-social behaviour. The quicker we get that done the better.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to invest the £150,000 from the local community recovery fund at a meeting on Wednesday. The money will go a long way towards seeing the existing skatepark repaired and replaced - hopefully by next spring.

The skatepark in Leven is set for a major overhaul (Pic: Submitted)

The current skatepark area was constructed from an old paddling pool which had not been used for several years. Now, it’s time for a high quality replacement.

Leven Skatepark group originally wanted to keep elements of the existing park in the new design, but there were concerns that retro-fitting old elements would prove problematic.

“Initial discussions with contractors have pointed to a ‘clean’ site approach being a better and more affordable option,” a committee report stated. The drainage system is also causing a lot of concern - the entire system is in need of an upgrade.

With that in mind, councillors were told that the current plan is to remove the existing skatepark entirely, upgrade the drainage system and start afresh. The £150,000 will go a long way towards the overall cost is estimated to be £320,000. A separate application for funding has been lodged with the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme to cover the remaining costs.