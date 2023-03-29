Poundstretchers’ shop was destroyed in a blaze last November - an incident which saw 60 firefighters race to the scene - and then weeks later flames engulfed the flat above the former Masterton jewellers.With the area cordoned off ahead of demolition work, the impact on the town centre led to a summit of businesses to keep them informed about the progress.

The town has also had to juggle roadworks on and around the Bawbee Bridge which have also caused traffic delays since last July, as a range of utility companies carried out diversion works ahead of the A955 Leven Rail Bridge’s planned replacement.

But, Fife Council said this week progress is being made on a number of issues - and the outlook is far more positive heading into the coming months.

Poundstretcher's shop in Leven which was destroyed by fire last November.

It has reaffirmed its commitment to seeking the re-alignment of the hoardings at the Poundstretcher site as soon as possible, with officers in frequent dialogue with building owners, insurers, and demolition

Crews are due to be back on site this week to remove remaining debris, and the local authority is pushing for a vital structural assessment on the remaining sections of wall - the results of which may enable the hoardings to be at least pushed back to the original building line - to be carried out quickly.

Plans are already in place to landscape that ‘gap site’ for community use when the safety measures are removed, while councillors will be asked to approve a £315,000 funding package in the next couple of weeks for High Street improvements.

There’s also respite on the horizon in relation to roadworks after Network Rail confirmed that a temporary bridge over the River Leven will come into use in early May, meaning demolition and replacement work on the A955 Leven Rail Bridge can then be stepped up.

Work due to take place on the Iron Brig, which would have necessitated the closure of Sawmill Road/Elm Park from its junction with Methilhaven Road to its junction with Leven Vale from April 3, will not take place until the temporary road is in place to minimise disruption.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of the Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “We’ve all faced an unprecedented set of circumstances over this past year and once again I’d like to thank people for their patience and forbearance throughout.

“Our power only extends so far, but we’re all working hard with a range of individuals, organisations and third parties to get routes open and people moving more freely in the town centre.

“Everyone is looking forward to the rail link coming in and benefits that will bring. While that work continues our focus is getting Leven back to normal.

“It’s important that when we do open up again fully people can see a difference.”

A special event is also being planned this summer to showcase all the town centre has to offer.

