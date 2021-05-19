Leven town centre parking extended to two hours to help people shop local

Areas of Victoria Road, Commercial Road and North Street that previously allowed shoppers to park for half an hour will now permit parking for four times as long.

However, the parking bays on the southern edge of Commercial Road outside Innes Johnston solicitors will retain the 30 minute limit following local complaints.

Small parking bays are also being removed from Shore Head and Scoonie Road in response to feedback.

The restrictions will apply from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday to Saturday.

Ken Gourlay, Fife Council's head of roads and transportation, says the increased waiting time will balance out encouraging the turnover of cars in Leven town centre and ensuring people have long enough to shop without receiving a parking ticket.

"The extension follows the recognition that the current maximum waiting period of 30 minutes is impractical and may, at present, be discouraging patrons from using the shopping areas that they cover," he said in a report to the Levenmouth area committee.

"Examples of businesses affected by this restriction are hairdressers, pubs and a health centre, where patrons are likely to need in excess of 30 minutes.”

Mr Gourlay said the new limit “balances the needs of both customers and businesses in this area and it is expected to contribute to the economic regeneration of Leven town centre."

Sign-off had been completed in October 2020, pending a consultation period. In that time, two objections were received, one of which was later withdrawn after changes were made.

The changes bring several Leven streets into line with Bridge Street, which had its restrictions extended to allow two-hour parking in 2019.

Leven, Kennoway and Largo Labour councillor Colin Davidson said the increased hours were needed.

"There's a willingness to come in and look at the wider impact and the benefits for the solicitors, estate agents, restaurants, hairdressers - the change is going to benefit far more people," he said.

"We've accommodated the people who have indicated that they weren't happy. I think we really need to support this and stop going round the houses with it."

