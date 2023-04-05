News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
20 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
58 minutes ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
1 hour ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Levenmouth set for almost £500,000 of funding for key projects

Levenmouth will see multiple regeneration and investment projects taking shape over the coming months after councillors signed off £447,000 of spending.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

Area committee councillors approved play park refurbishments, skate park designs, town regeneration projects and more at a meeting on Wednesday.

The money is coming from Levenmouth's £1.34 million portion of the Community Recovery Fund. The Fife-wide pot was set up by the Scottish Government to help with recovery from the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The community park on Methil’s Oakvale Road will be one of the investment beneficiaries after councillors approved a £155,000 to install a new play park by next year.

Councillors signed off the funding this weekCouncillors signed off the funding this week
Councillors signed off the funding this week
Most Popular

Councillor John O’Brien (SNP) welcomed the project, saying people have long been asking for play park investment in Methil and feeling neglected as time goes on.

Council officers expect the play park to be welcoming the community by March 2024 after the design, consultation and construction process is complete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other projects to get investment included the skatepark facility on Leven Promenade.

Councillors agreed to set aside £10,000 to commission detailed designs for its improvement.

The committee also agreed to spend £50,000 as match funding for the first phase of Buckhaven Regeneration Project to bring the historic town centre back to life as well as build local skills and pride.

Councillors also allocated £150,000 to support non-council facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The money will be used by facilities and organisations in the region to improve the sustainability and running costs of properties.

Some possible examples might be improved building insulation, energy efficient windows, or solar panels to name a few.

Officers estimated that the money would cover roughly three projects, and organisations can apply for funding like they would apply for a grant.

“If we see all this done, it’s going to make vast improvements to the community,” said Cllr O’Brien.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The public is going to be astonished to see these improvements as well. I think we’re spending money in all the right places.”

CouncillorsCommunity Recovery FundFife