Area committee councillors approved play park refurbishments, skate park designs, town regeneration projects and more at a meeting on Wednesday.

The money is coming from Levenmouth's £1.34 million portion of the Community Recovery Fund. The Fife-wide pot was set up by the Scottish Government to help with recovery from the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

The community park on Methil’s Oakvale Road will be one of the investment beneficiaries after councillors approved a £155,000 to install a new play park by next year.

Councillors signed off the funding this week

Councillor John O’Brien (SNP) welcomed the project, saying people have long been asking for play park investment in Methil and feeling neglected as time goes on.

Council officers expect the play park to be welcoming the community by March 2024 after the design, consultation and construction process is complete.

Other projects to get investment included the skatepark facility on Leven Promenade.

Councillors agreed to set aside £10,000 to commission detailed designs for its improvement.

The committee also agreed to spend £50,000 as match funding for the first phase of Buckhaven Regeneration Project to bring the historic town centre back to life as well as build local skills and pride.

Councillors also allocated £150,000 to support non-council facilities.

The money will be used by facilities and organisations in the region to improve the sustainability and running costs of properties.

Some possible examples might be improved building insulation, energy efficient windows, or solar panels to name a few.

Officers estimated that the money would cover roughly three projects, and organisations can apply for funding like they would apply for a grant.

“If we see all this done, it’s going to make vast improvements to the community,” said Cllr O’Brien.

