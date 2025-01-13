Leven's River Park Routes project set to progress with green light from councillors

Artist’s impression of how the River Leven Park routes might look

Plans to create a fully accessible new shared path network to connect the new rail stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge alongside the River Leven have been approved by councillors.

Members of Fife Council’s Cabinet Committee agreed on Thursday that the River Park Routes element of the wider Levenmouth Connectivity Project should be progressed at an estimated cost of £6.1 million.

The decision means that work is expected to start on developing and/or upgrading 3km of existing paths along the River Leven in the spring, linking residential areas and allowing communities to access the river and existing assets in the area.

New lighting, railings and seated rest areas will be provided as part of the project, with tree planting and management of any invasive species encountered along the route also factored into the proposals.

Delivery of the project would be done through the SCAPE Civil Engineering Framework and the council’s Road Maintenance and Civil Engineering Minor Works Framework.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for Finance, Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “It’s a really exciting time for Levenmouth, and the Leven Rail Link and associated programmes has brought over £150m of direct investment to the Levenmouth area which is a key regeneration focus of Fife Council.

“Now that the new Levenmouth railway line is operational, these new River Park Routes will help improve connectivity for walking, cycling and wheeling for local communities and link the new rail stations at Cameron Bridge and Leven and surrounding communities via new bridges at Duniface and Mountfleurie.

“This project will ensure that a coherent and complete network of paths is available to encourage and support active travel in the area.”

The decision was taken to ensure the River Park Routes can be delivered by March 2026 after Transport Scotland revised its funding delivery model for active travel – hence the need to reprofile the Levenmouth Connectivity Project.

The creation of the remaining on-road active travel network along Methilhaven Road, which is expected to cost almost £5m, will therefore be deferred until funding from Transport Scotland/Sustrans is confirmed, while councillors were also reassured that the £5.8m new active travel bridge planned for Mountfleurie is on track for completion by March 2026 if revised designs are approved as anticipated.

In all, more than £16.8m has been allocated to the Levenmouth Connectivity Project over a three-year period from various sources – split between the River Park Routes, the Mountfleurie active travel bridge, the on-road active travel network and for any contingency funding required.