News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Lib Dems leader on Fife Council stands down with immediate effect

The leader of the Lib Dem group of councillors at Fife Council has stepped down from the post with immediate effect. Jonny Tepp said “not everyone is suited to the role of leadership.”
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

His decision means the group will face a leadership contest. Cllr Tepp, who represents the Tay Bridgehead ward, led the 13-strong party at Fife House.

Announcing his decision to step down from the role - he will continue as a councillor - he said: “I am pleased to have secured benefits for Fife with measures to tackle flooding, improved opening times for local leisure centres and recycling centres and investment in road maintenance in addition to our support for investment in education and social work. We have worked constructively with the Labour administration to deliver good quality services in a challenging financial time. However, after some consideration I have come to the conclusion that not everyone is suited to the role of leadership and I can best serve my constituents in a different role, working in partnership with my Liberal Democrat colleagues.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr James Calder, Dunfermline South, who has become acting leader, paid tribute, stating: “ said: “I would like to thank Jonny for all the work he has done as leader, having achieved positive changes for the people of Fife. I will take on acting leadership of the Liberal Democrat group now until we can elect a new leader in the near future.”

Related topics:Fife CouncilLib DemsFifeLiberal DemocratLabour