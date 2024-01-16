Lib Dems leader on Fife Council stands down with immediate effect
His decision means the group will face a leadership contest. Cllr Tepp, who represents the Tay Bridgehead ward, led the 13-strong party at Fife House.
Announcing his decision to step down from the role - he will continue as a councillor - he said: “I am pleased to have secured benefits for Fife with measures to tackle flooding, improved opening times for local leisure centres and recycling centres and investment in road maintenance in addition to our support for investment in education and social work. We have worked constructively with the Labour administration to deliver good quality services in a challenging financial time. However, after some consideration I have come to the conclusion that not everyone is suited to the role of leadership and I can best serve my constituents in a different role, working in partnership with my Liberal Democrat colleagues.”
Cllr James Calder, Dunfermline South, who has become acting leader, paid tribute, stating: “ said: “I would like to thank Jonny for all the work he has done as leader, having achieved positive changes for the people of Fife. I will take on acting leadership of the Liberal Democrat group now until we can elect a new leader in the near future.”