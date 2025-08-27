Lights, bins and new signs as Kirkcaldy projects signed off

More of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront is set to be lit up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was one of a number of projects approved by councillors at Kirkcaldy area committee this week.

The festoon lighting will be extended at a cost of £63,000 after hearing of the positive feedback from residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lights were first added in 2021, and have changed colour to mark various events and anniversaries. In 2022 they turned blue and yellow to support for the Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

An aerial view of Beveridge Park (Pic: Fife Council)

The new phase will see lights added from The Basin to Nicol Street with the money coming from the Common Good Fund. For technical reasons it is not possible to run them the length of the Esplanade.

Julie Dickson, community manager, told the committee: “The lighting came up through councillor priorities as well as members of the general public. They like the festoon lighting which can change colour to mark a specific occasion and that has been really well received.”

New lights are also set to be added to Beveridge Park as the committee agreed to allocate funding from various council budgets and the Common Good Fund to support projects that reflect local priorities and respond to community needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They included £50,000 for new signage and ways to help residents and visitors navigate the area more easily such as maps, information boards, and digital tools; £4000 to replace bins in Beveridge Park, helping keep the park clean and welcoming; £25,000 for The Polar Academy, supporting young people through outdoor education and resilience-building and £50,000 to continue Warm Spaces funding into 2025/26, supporting those most affected by the cost of living.

More lights are to be added to Kirkcaldy's Esplanade (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A total of £40,000 was also committed to soundproof and decorate Veronica Halls to bring it back into use.

The building has been shut since June 2023 after a noise complaint, and restrictions mean it cannot use any amplified music for any club or activity.

The committee was told a new local group had expressed an interest in taking it over and a submission has been made to the charity regulator, OSCR. The council is now trying to get the building back into a fit state to hand over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ian Cameron, committee convene, said: “These investments are shaped by community consultation and align with the Plan 4 Kirkcaldy, which focuses on tackling poverty, supporting the local economy, and enhancing outdoor spaces.

“This funding represents a real investment in our communities. From improving public spaces to supporting local organisations and tackling poverty, these projects reflect what matters most to people in the Kirkcaldy area. I’m proud of the collaborative work that’s gone into shaping these priorities and excited to see the positive impact they’ll have.”