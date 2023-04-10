Lochgelly performing arts centre gets council approval after year in operation

Nardone’s Academy of Performing Arts in Lochgelly has called 112-114 Main Street in Lochgelly home for some time.

“We were under the impression our landlord was undertaking planning for the whole building as he has converted the other part of the property to flats. It came to recent attention that this isn’t the case,” the company said in a retrospective planning application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, the business formally sought permission for a change of use from a cafe to the current performing arts and theatre rehearsal space.

Councillor agreed to retrospective planning permission this week

“Sound proofing has already taken place and been approved. We recently submitted an application which was approved at 85 Main Street but recently moved premises to 112-114 due becoming available and being a much larger space,” they stated.

The application received one objection from a resident arguing that the noise and disruption from the academy is too burdensome. They complained of people parking in private driveways on Church Street with “the car still running, waiting on kids for up to an hour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes I can’t hear the TV and sometimes it’s difficult for old people crossing the road on Church Street to go to the chip shop with people parking on both sides of the roads. It’s an accident just waiting to happen,” the resident complained.

However, a formal sound insulation test found that noise from the academy was well within normal parameters.