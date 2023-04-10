News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
3 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
4 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
6 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
6 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis

Lochgelly performing arts centre gets council approval after year in operation

A performing arts centre has received formal approval from Fife Council after approximately a year of operation.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST

Nardone’s Academy of Performing Arts in Lochgelly has called 112-114 Main Street in Lochgelly home for some time.

“We were under the impression our landlord was undertaking planning for the whole building as he has converted the other part of the property to flats. It came to recent attention that this isn’t the case,” the company said in a retrospective planning application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In November, the business formally sought permission for a change of use from a cafe to the current performing arts and theatre rehearsal space.

Councillor agreed to retrospective planning permission this weekCouncillor agreed to retrospective planning permission this week
Councillor agreed to retrospective planning permission this week
Most Popular

“Sound proofing has already taken place and been approved. We recently submitted an application which was approved at 85 Main Street but recently moved premises to 112-114 due becoming available and being a much larger space,” they stated.

The application received one objection from a resident arguing that the noise and disruption from the academy is too burdensome. They complained of people parking in private driveways on Church Street with “the car still running, waiting on kids for up to an hour.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sometimes I can’t hear the TV and sometimes it’s difficult for old people crossing the road on Church Street to go to the chip shop with people parking on both sides of the roads. It’s an accident just waiting to happen,” the resident complained.

However, a formal sound insulation test found that noise from the academy was well within normal parameters.

Councillors agreed that the academy can operate within its regular hours of 5:00pm-9:00pm Monday to Friday and 10:00am-9:00pm on weekends.

Fife CouncilCouncillors