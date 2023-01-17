Fife Council wants to create a new playpark on the events area at the Meedies - and while the project is welcomed, the proposed location has sparked a backlash.

This week two politicians spoke out ahead of the publication of the results of a consultation survey which will go before councillors at a meeting of Cowdenbeath area committee.

Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, has called on the council to give “a cast iron guarantee that any threat to this vital fundraising community space is off the table and free from any future risk.”

Tom Kinnaird, founder of Benarty Matters and Benarty Community Councillor, with Neale Hanvey MP at Lochore Meadows

Rockore made a sell-out return in August after a two-year pandemic absence with a headline performance from Wet Wet Wet.

Mr Hanvey, whose constituency covers the Benarty area, has raised concerns with Steve Grimmond, chief executive, while Annabelle Ewing MSP for the Cowdenbeath has called for an alternative location to be found for the playpark.

The consultation has involved hundreds of people, the council said all views will be considered before a decision is made.

Mr Hanvey urged the committee to back the local initiatives and input.

The proposed new playpark for Lochore Meadows.

He said: “Whilst The Meedies is undoubtedly popular with visitors from far and wide, it must be remembered that the park’s reclamation was primarily intended for the local community following the loss of the local mining industry.

“The Benarty community groups that have created and grown such high-profile and successful fundraising events like Rockore are an outstanding example of the strength and spirit of a community we should be celebrating, not jeopardising.

In an area where deprivation is a continuing challenge, these clubs and community supports are essential.”

Ms Ewing wants a way ahead that ensures all events can continue.

She said: “I do think that the council is listening to the voice of the community, and I am extremely hopeful that a solution will be found which still provides a new playpark but also ensures that the Benarty Events Group can continue to hold these important events which attract so many locals and visitors.

“I look forward to common sense prevailing when the final decision is taken by local councillors.”

In response, Sarah Roxburgh, community manager for the Cowdenbeath area explained: "The events field is currently used to host a variety of events, of varying sizes, throughout the year.

“The new playpark proposal recognises the need for a large events space as we know how important it is for these events to continue.

“Rockore is delivered by a small number of people who are committed to making it a fantastic annual event. Logistically we appreciate the work that goes into it, and we wouldn't want to jeopardise it running in future at the expense of delivering these proposals.

"Hundreds of people have already taken part in the consultation and this process is highlighting a range of reactions and opinions. We want to reassure everyone who uses the park, both customers and event organisers, that their concerns will be considered in planning the next steps.”