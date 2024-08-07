Long-serving SNP leader in Fife announces plans to step down from role

The SNP group at Fife Council is set to get a new leader after the long-serving David Alexander announced he is to step down from the post.

The change came at the party’s annual general meeting held this week, with Councillor Craig Walker set to take over at the helm of the opposition party. The move was hailed as the “end of an era” with Cllr Alexander, who represents Leven, Kennoway and Largo, formally handing over the reigns after the next meeting of the full council.

The changes were confirmed by Councillor Bryan Goodall in a Facebook post as he also returned to the front benches after an absence of seven years.

He said: “David has done an amazing job in the role but said tonight he felt it was time for someone else to take it on. He’ll stay on as leader of the opposition until the next meeting of the full Fife Council.”

Councillor David Alexander is standing down as SNP group leader at Fife House (Pic: George McLuskie)

The leadership role will be taken up by Councillor Walker (Glenrothes West and Kinglassie). The SNP group also saw some changes to its top team. After nearly seven years as a backbench councillor, Mr Goodall returns to the front bench as the group spokesperson for housing and building services.

He said: “I served in this role for for 10 years from 2007 until 2017 and I felt the time is now right for me to take on this Fife wide responsibility once again, in addition to my role as a full time Councillor in the Rosyth Ward,” Cllr Goodall posted.