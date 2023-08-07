Long-standing community and education centre in bid to tackle water damage

Buckhaven’s Community Education Centre has reported minor deterioration and water ingress from its roof and is seeking permission for waterproofing work to be carried out.

According to planningapplication for listing building consent from Fife Council’s Property Services, the roof must be replaced and properly waterproofed to halt water ingress.

“Various junctions at parapets and abutments are in poor condition in terms of waterproofing. The secondary protection layer of underlay has failed; this has led to water ingress to the building's fabric,” planning papers stated.

Buckhaven’s Community Education Centre (Pic: Google Maps)

The plan is to carefully remove existing clay roof tiles and re-use them later once a waterproof membrane has been installed.

The C-listed Kinnear Street building on the edge of town has been there since around 1930. British Listed Buildings said the property was originally a Miners' Welfare Institute. Now, it’s a resource and gathering space for the whole community. Fife Council describes the centre as having a youth club, a local pipe band, writing and art group, cook and share meetings, IT skills classes, pottery, theatre groups, indoor sports and more.