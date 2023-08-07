News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Long-standing community and education centre in bid to tackle water damage

A Fife town's community and education centre is taking action to protect itself from water damage.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:53 BST

Buckhaven’s Community Education Centre has reported minor deterioration and water ingress from its roof and is seeking permission for waterproofing work to be carried out.

According to planningapplication for listing building consent from Fife Council’s Property Services, the roof must be replaced and properly waterproofed to halt water ingress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Various junctions at parapets and abutments are in poor condition in terms of waterproofing. The secondary protection layer of underlay has failed; this has led to water ingress to the building's fabric,” planning papers stated.

Buckhaven’s Community Education Centre (Pic: Google Maps)Buckhaven’s Community Education Centre (Pic: Google Maps)
Buckhaven’s Community Education Centre (Pic: Google Maps)
Most Popular

The plan is to carefully remove existing clay roof tiles and re-use them later once a waterproof membrane has been installed.

The C-listed Kinnear Street building on the edge of town has been there since around 1930. British Listed Buildings said the property was originally a Miners' Welfare Institute. Now, it’s a resource and gathering space for the whole community. Fife Council describes the centre as having a youth club, a local pipe band, writing and art group, cook and share meetings, IT skills classes, pottery, theatre groups, indoor sports and more.

The council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

Related topics:FifeFife Council