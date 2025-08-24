Luxury Fife hotel in bid to add lodges in grounds

A multi-award winning luxury hotel in Fife has unveiled plans for holidays lodges in its grounds,

Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch has submitted plans to Fife Council to transform the open space close to the Category A-listed building. It wants to put 12 holiday lodges on site, together with new footpaths.

They would be placed on the south and west areas of the house which form the formal garden and area of car park.

A planning statement said: “ The hotel is seeking to offer further visitor accommodation to complement its existing bedroom capacity.

Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“As the hotel is positioned strongly to cater for the wedding events market, the new cabins are planned to offer further capacity to service single event bookings, to allow families, friends as guests to stay at the venue, rather than be accommodated outwith the venue elsewhere in Fife. This will also allow the hotel to continue to offer its high quality hospitality services in the main hotel to wider customers.”

Balbirnie House has operated as a hotel since 1990 - it was previously the headquarters of Glenrothes Development Corporation. The house and landscape were originally part of a parkland landscape vision of Robert Robinson in 1779 and further developed by Thomas White in 1817. Trees from this era are still visible in the periphery of the garden.

Councillors will consider the matter in due course.

