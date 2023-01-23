Luxury homes plan to breathe new life into historic church in Fife town

A developer wants to convert the main space at the former Howe of Fife Church, Church Street, Ladybank, into a five-bedroom home complete with its own sauna and steam room.

A three-bedroom home would also be added to the grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application has been lodged with Fife Council by Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Developments Ltd for a change of use at the former church which was put up for sale last year.

The former church in Ladybank could become two luxury homes

The B-Listed building dates back to 1875 and includes a church with an integrated warden’s cottage.

The developer wants permission for a change of use to both, demolishing and replacing the building’s most recent extension in the process. To retain privacy and convenience, a second point of access is proposed at the rear of the plot, from Melville Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development aims to retain the original aspects of the building in terms of the main church hall and the warden’s cottage to the rear.

Stained-glass windows on the west side designed and signed by Scottish artist Willie Wilson are considered important and are to be kept in the best possible condition. Internally, vaulted ceilings are to be kept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main church space is to be adapted into a five-bedroom home over two levels with a large, double height, open plan living, kitchen and dining area with a mezzanine reading/study space, a side lounge and utility room, as well as a small sauna and steam room.

The single storey home that makes use of the existing cottage as well as the proposed extension will have three bedrooms and two en-suites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporting statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “It is not seen that this proposal compromises the historic character of fabric of the listed building but rather gives it a new essence and lease of life, bringing it back into use and contributing to the local area in two new family homes of high-quality design that is considerate and respectful to its history.”