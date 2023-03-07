Wemyss Properties Ltd is seeking permission to build 125 new homes on land to the south of the villages Main Street. A planning application was lodged this week with Fife Council.

The land was previously earmarked with planning permission in principle for a residential development, and developers are hopeful that this new move will be approved.

The development will feature a mix of two to four bedroom houses, and could increase the village’s population significantly.

The proposed site of the housing development

According to 2021 estimates, the village was home to approximately 680 residents.

A design statement submitted as part of the application said: “The proposal provides 125 new homes, including three affordable homes, set within a well established and attractive landscape setting.

“It creates a new place which compliments its existing setting, creating a welcoming and attractive neighbourhood within the south west of Coaltown of Wemyss.”

The development will feature a range of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties. Each home will be designed to minimise energy costs and consumption, and they will be fitted with roof mounted solar panels to meet carbon reduction criteria.

If approved, the new development would create two roundabouts for access from the village Main Street (A955). However, developers have vowed to protect the ancient woodland along the same road.