Proposals from Ground Developments Ltd include the construction of 91 ‘self build holiday units’; an open-air museum; a hotel and an events area.

The West Lothian developers submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) in March. Now they are asking Fife council for planning permission in principle for the total regeneration and conversion of the long vacant World War II air base.

If approved, the major renovation would include the demolition of some buildings - including Category C listed properties.

Crail Airfield

Developers say the most historically significant buildings will be used to anchor the ‘proposed low-density masterplan.’

“It is simply not feasible to retain and regenerate all existing buildings due to their condition, form and materiality,” a demolition statement said.

“Many of these are now ruinous and simply beyond salvage, thus representing a hazard to public safety. The structures were originally intended to be short-term and are suffering from a severe lack of repairs or maintenance over a sustained period of time. It is hoped that intervening now will avoid a similar situation occurring at the remaining buildings in future.”

According to the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust, Crail is one of the best preserved Second World War airfields in Britain and the whole site has been listed.

The Royal Navy commissioned the airfield in 1940, and the base operated as HMS Jackdaw during the Second World War. However, the military vacated Crail Airfield 62 years ago. In more recent years, it has been used for car boot sales, racing and motor events.

The airfield is designated as derelict land within the Fife Vacant and Derelict Land Audit and has been listed on the Scottish Vacant and Derelict Land Survey since 2006.

A planning statement explained: “The proposed development presents an opportunity to regenerate a nationally significant decaying historical asset, which is also a longstanding vacant and brownfield site.”

It continued: “The proposal seeks to provide serviced plots for holiday homes, leisure businesses, seasonal working accommodation, museum, hotel complex and light industrial units which will enhance the village of Crail and make it more sustainable for years to come.

“Regenerating the airfield will safeguard its long-term future and finally, after 70 years, a sustainable management plan will be in place for future generations.”

The existing unlisted buildings are in a state of severe disrepair and are proposed for demolition. There are three within the accommodation area and these will be restored or sensitively replaced. One of the listed buildings could be renovated to become a gym and cinema as well as a “multi-purpose market hall building for hire and events.”

Other plans include the development of a Crail Airfield Historic Open-Air Museum to provide “commentary on the military history of the site.” A hotel on the technical side of the airbase has also been proposed.

A planning statement said: “The centrepiece of the technical area masterplan will be the hotel complex, including the creative adaptation of the engine & aircraft repair shop hangar (building 7), supported by high-quality leisure facilities.”

The plans also include an events area which could host a cafe and office space and more. Developers have also proposed the construction of affordable short term accommodation for seasonal workers and the rewilding of over 40 acres of the site to create “a substantial free to use amenity for locals and tourists.”

The planning statement concluded: “The application is an opportunity to preserve part of the UK's Wartime history, while creating a tourism-based destination which also brings the local community back to the site.”