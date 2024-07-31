Major housing development and cemetery expansion mooted for Fife town
and live on Freeview channel 276
A + J Stephen Builders has submitted a screening request to Fife Council for the development near Newburgh. The proposals are still in the earliest stages, but they could see a local grassland site used for housing.
According to the screening request, developers are proposing to develop seven hectares of grassland to the south of Guthrie Court into a residential development.
“The entire site is allocated for 225 homes in the FIFEPlan across 8.8 hectares, however this application is for a reduced site area,” the screening request stated.
“The development of this site and the other Newburgh sites would ensure that the needs of the housing market are met in accordance with the Local Development Plan.”
The request continued: “One hectare of land within the site is allocated to employment land. The development of this could cumulatively promote the retention of new residents and decrease commuting out of Newburgh through the facilitation of nearby workspaces.”
Details about both the proposed housing development and the cemetery extension should follow in due course.
The site is already allocated for housing within the FIFEPlan, and developers also highlighted that two other sites in Newburgh have previously been granted planning permission for smaller scale developments.
Fife Council will consider the screening request and make a decision in due course. Regardless of the screening opinion, A+J Stephens will be required to bring back a full planning application for consideration at a later stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.